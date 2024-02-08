A few days ago, A woman in the United States went with her boyfriend to McDonald's and while he was preparing to enjoy his favorite dish, he received an original marriage proposal that was even celebrated by the fast food chain.

Many people dream of the moment when they will receive or make a marriage proposal to the loved oneand generally they strive to make that day a very special occasion so that the memory lasts over time.

This is how some choose to make the romantic request on top of a hot air balloon, during a candlelight dinner or on a spectacular trip around the world. However, recently An original marriage proposal went viral through TikTok Well, it surprised the followers of the couple who are engaged today.

The marriage proposal at a McDonald's in the United States



The touching event occurred on January 3 of this year, when the boyfriend of TikTok user @theecayleriam03 casually proposed to her on a date without her suspecting that something would happen during the meal that she would never forget.

Once they were both at the restaurant table, opening the hamburger package, The woman found an engagement ring in the middle of her hamburger. The tiktoker said yes and was very excited in the photos she shared on the social network. The post was accompanied by the caption “he knows how much I love this food, guys.”

They went out to eat without suspecting that the moment would go viral. Photo: TikTok @Theecayleriam03

As expected, the opinions and congratulations did not take long to arrive and so far the post already has more than 13,000 comments, among which “it is the best thing I have seen in my life” and “sometimes I think that love does not stand out.” “It exists, but this showed me that I am wrong.” Even the fast food chain McDonald's joined the celebration on networks and wrote in the comments “he is the one”, showing his support and happiness for what happened in his facilities.