You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
You already have an account linked to EL TIEMPO, please log in with it and don't miss out on all the benefits we have for you.
The woman confessed that it was her favorite food.
TikTok @Theecayleriam03
The woman confessed that it was her favorite food.
This original marriage proposal soon went viral.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
A few days ago, A woman in the United States went with her boyfriend to McDonald's and while he was preparing to enjoy his favorite dish, he received an original marriage proposal that was even celebrated by the fast food chain.
Many people dream of the moment when they will receive or make a marriage proposal to the loved oneand generally they strive to make that day a very special occasion so that the memory lasts over time.
This is how some choose to make the romantic request on top of a hot air balloon, during a candlelight dinner or on a spectacular trip around the world. However, recently An original marriage proposal went viral through TikTok Well, it surprised the followers of the couple who are engaged today.
The marriage proposal at a McDonald's in the United States
The touching event occurred on January 3 of this year, when the boyfriend of TikTok user @theecayleriam03 casually proposed to her on a date without her suspecting that something would happen during the meal that she would never forget.
Once they were both at the restaurant table, opening the hamburger package, The woman found an engagement ring in the middle of her hamburger. The tiktoker said yes and was very excited in the photos she shared on the social network. The post was accompanied by the caption “he knows how much I love this food, guys.”
As expected, the opinions and congratulations did not take long to arrive and so far the post already has more than 13,000 comments, among which “it is the best thing I have seen in my life” and “sometimes I think that love does not stand out.” “It exists, but this showed me that I am wrong.” Even the fast food chain McDonald's joined the celebration on networks and wrote in the comments “he is the one”, showing his support and happiness for what happened in his facilities.
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#boyfriend #proposed #McDonald39s #story #moved
Leave a Reply