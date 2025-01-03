We are increasingly accustomed in Spain to listening to the advice of health experts, who recommend incorporating physical exercise into our daily routine as part of our life insurance. And although we are quite aware of the need to play sports, both for physical and mental health, it happens that in many cases we neglect some aspects that are essential for that this effort we carry out is truly effective.

With the aim that the practice of physical activity helps us to stop premature aging and improve our general health, specifically in the exercises that we can carry out in the gym, we have consulted with two experts who put us on the track of the best way to get the most out of it. Below, with your help, we explain what those are. three errors that affect performance desirable.

1. Training must follow a plan and be varied

It is essential to establish an adjusted training plan with the coach. Getty Images

As he begins by explaining the professional triathlete Ruth Gómez, Marnys collaborator, “one of the mistakes we make most often is to carry out very similar training sessions, with few variations. It is important to introduce variety, which will be determined by different distances, intensities, technique exercises, strength, mobilitycoordination and proprioception. Of course, the coach will advise us on the material that can help us advance.”

The head of Physical Activity at Pronokal Group, Felipe Isidro, is clear that “many people do not achieve the expected results, even if they are constant, because of some errors that affect performance.”

Regarding the variety of exercises, Isidro considers it essential set a default plan. “Many people go to the gym without clear planning or following generic routines that are not adapted to their specific needs. Incorrect execution can prevent the target muscles from being activated properly during exercise. This can lead to workouts based on types of exercises and doses that are not optimal and that do not respond to your objectives.

And he adds: “Without a strategic approach, it is difficult to generate sufficient stimulus for the body to adapt (muscular, cardiovascular or metabolic improvement). “For this reason, you must develop a training plan designed based on your goals (fat loss, muscle gain, improved resistance), your physical level and possible limitations that must include a gradual progression in frequency, intensity and volume.”





2. Underestimate the importance of rest and recovery

Resting between sets of exercises, and after finishing them, is essential to protect the muscles.

At this point, both experts consider it necessary to be clear that, after exercise, you must rest in the correct way. “The rest time is almost as important as trainingand it is common to believe that you have to train every day. Training days should be combined with rest days, which can be active rest, for example, going for a walk. We must learn to listen to our body,” explains Ruth Gómez.

Isidro believes that “there is a belief that more training and fatigue always equals better results, which leads many people to overtrain or ignore recoveries between sets or between days, a crucial point to improve. “It is during rest periods when muscles repair, grow and adapt to the stimulus.”

Furthermore, “training without allowing adequate recovery can generate chronic fatigue, loss of strength, decreased performance and increased risk of injury. To avoid this, rest days must be included in the weekly routine, alternating intense training with lighter activities.”





3. Not following a balanced diet, basic to building muscle

A balanced diet, with plenty of protein, is necessary to make the sport more effective. Getty Images

The triathlete is clear that “diet is a fundamental pillar to help build muscle and have enough energy for training. Neglecting it is one of the most frequent mistakes. It is important to ensure that we follow a balanced diet that maintains a balance between the calories burned during exercise and those eaten throughout the day, since our body needs more in order to have sufficient energy. It must be a protein rich diet to maintain muscle mass.

Felipe Isidro adds that “fundamental aspects of recovery must be prioritized, such as a balanced diet, adequate hydration and quality restful sleep.”

