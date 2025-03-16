

The opportunity came to William Carvalho. The midfielder of Betis He has returned to the playing land this Sunday once recovered from the injury suffered at the beginning of the season. Six months later, the Portuguese footballer has returned to the alignment of the Verdiblanco team.

Start Substitute, William Carvalho replaced in the 85th minute Cucho Hernándezthe striker who moments had previously scored the third goal of the Betic team against him Leganés. There is the circumstance that William Carvalho suffered a Achilles tendon break Precisely in the match against Leganés at Benito Villamarín corresponding to the first round of the championship.

The midfielder’s injury took place on September 13. Until then he had participated being a starter in the first four meetings of Betis in LaLiga. He also had the last minutes in the first leg against the Krybvas corresponding to the previous link of Conference League.

Now, the Verdiblanco coach, Manuel Pellegriniyou can count on one more footballer in the central plot for the first division championship matches. Different is the situation in the continental competition since William Carvalho is not registered for the Conference League.