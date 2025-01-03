The driver linked to the explosion this Wednesday of a Tesla Cybertruck in Las Vegas (USA) in front of a Trump chain hotel He was an active soldier in the US Army, according to official sources cited by US media. The man, who died in the incident, was in a car loaded with fireworks and cans of camping fuel.

Police have identified the driver as Matthew Livelsberger, an active member of the Army who spent time at the base known as Fort Bragg, in North Carolina and headquarters of the special forces command. The explosion occurred several hours after Shamsud-Din Bahar Jabbar, 42, plowed a truck into a crowd in New Orleans’ French Quarter, killing at least 15 people before being shot dead by police.

Livelsberger He was a member of the Green Berets, a special forces unit and guerrilla warfare experts, according to an Army statement. He joined the military in 2006, rising through the ranks, and was on leave when he died, the statement said. Green Berets work to counter terrorists abroad using unconventional techniques.

Jabbar, also a US Army veteran, was at Fort Bragg, but an official has indicated to The Associated Press that, so far, there are no coincidences in the work they carried out there. The FBI is investigating both cases as possible acts of terrorism and was analyzing whether they were linked to each other, although it has finally determined that each acted independently.

The driver of the Cybertruck was killed and seven other people who were near the Trump International Hotel were injured. According to the Police, the man detonated a combination of fireworks, gasoline and fuel tanks They were in the back of the vehicle.

The Cybertruck was rented in Colorado through the Turo platform (which has a similar peer-to-peer rental system like Airbnb), like the van used in the New Orleans hit-and-run, as confirmed by the company in a statement. Turo has stressed in the note that it does not believe that the tenants had criminal records “that would have identified them as a security threat.”