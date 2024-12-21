The investigation reveals that the detainees have “a personality completely removed from the rules of civil life and totally oriented toward the satisfaction of the darkest sexual instincts without the consent of the young victim.”

Three minors have been arrested for a crime of sexual violence aggravated by the repeated rape of a minor between January 2022 and November 2023 in the Reggio Calabria region, southern Italy.

The investigating judge of the Reggio Calabria Juvenile Court has ordered the arrest with the support of prosecutor Roberto Placido Di Palma, according to the Italian news agency AGI.

The victim had “expressed her disagreement,” despite being forced to have sexual relations and being “the object of mockery with derogatory epithets.”