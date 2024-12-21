Former footballer Arda Turan, currently coach of Eyüpspor, has once again starred in a show in a football stadium. This time it was in his team’s confrontation against José Mourinho’s Fenerbaçhe, a commitment from the Turkish Super League.

The match was approaching half-time when the Turkish team was ahead on the scoreboard. However, just as the referee was about to signal the end of the first half, En-Nesyri tied with controversy.

The referee awarded the goal for José Mourinho’s team and Arda Turan exploded on the pitch. The former FC Barcelona and Atlético de Madrid footballer confronted the fourth referee and he made a gesture at him as if he were crazy, so he was finally expelled.

The coach moved to the stadium box to watch the second half of the game. There he seemed much calmer, so much so that even He started smoking a cigarette while watching football.

Finally, Arda Turan’s Eyüpspor got the tie and is in fourth position in the Turkish Super Leaguein its first year in it after being promoted for the first time in its history last summer.