The most anticipated number, the Jackpot of the Christmas Lottery, fell mid-morning this Sunday in the draw held at the Teatro Real in Madrid. It was number 72,480, the first prize of the Lottery that gives 400,000 euros to the tenth and four million euros to the series.

Unlike other occasions, El Gordo has not been distributed at all, since it has only been sold in a Logroño administration that has been able to reach a historic milestone: distributing, with a single number, 772 million euros in prizes.

It is about the administration number 6 of Muro del Carmen street, number four. It is this administration, according to data from State Lotteries and Betting, that has sold the entire number.

Given that each number consists of 193 series, and each of these series is awarded with four million euros, the calculation is simple: this administration of selling all the tenths of this number, would have distributed 772 million euros with a single number, 72,480.

In statements collected by Europa Pressthe owner of the administration, Ángel Alda, has said he is “overwhelmed” and “somewhat scared.”