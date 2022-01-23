As a result of an accident involving a bus in Turkey, three people died and another 18 were injured, Turkish TV channel reports on January 23 NTV.

According to the channel, the cause of the accident was that the driver lost control due to ice, as a result, the vehicle slid into a ditch.

“As a result of the accident, the driver and two passengers were killed, 18 people were injured,” the TV channel reports.

It became known that one of those killed in the accident was a high school teacher. He was going to visit his family during the holidays.

According to the information received, a bus belonging to the Pamukkale company lost its way on the road from Kirklareli Vize to Denizli. The road near the Chamlyk tunnel, where it was raining heavily, was washed out.

A large number of ambulances, firefighters and police were sent to the scene of the accident. Those on the bus were rescued by firefighters.

Earlier, on January 23, it became known that a Russian woman died as a result of a collision between a bus and a truck in Argentina. According to the Argentine news portal Infobae, the bus collided with a truck parked on the side of the road. As a result of the accident, 12 people were injured. There are no other dead, except for the Russian woman.