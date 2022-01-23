Massimiliano Morra and Dalila Mucedero get married but he still has something to say to Rosalinda Cannavò

Massimiliano Morra was one of the competitors of the last edition of Big Brother VIP. Now, he is back to talk about himself at the weekly Di Più where he announced his upcoming wedding.

The actor is engaged to Dalila Mucedero from 2018 and now they have decided to get married in Naples. Despite this, however, he still has something to say to Rosalinda Cannavò, his (fake) ex-girlfriend:

She in the House told untruths about me, making me pass for someone who tormented her when we worked together. Not only that, he also said that I would be homosexual: I have nothing against homosexuals, but I am not. She did not behave well and for this reason, when I left the House, I chose to erase her from my life.

To the actor, who recently joined the cast of the new TV series CityLife he is not even willing to talk about his love life. The actress found love with Andrea Zenga, right in the Big Brother VIP house.

Is Rosalinda doing serious projects with Andrea Zenga? I do not care. Just thinking about her takes away my serenity, I would also avoid naming her.

In short, it seems that the two no longer have relations and despite the clarification in the Big Brother VIP house, the relationship between the two has not currently improved.

For Massimiliano Morra now there is only Dalila and the two are slowly planning a dream wedding. Obviously, Rosalinda Cannavò will not see her on the guest list. A definitive clarification between the two seems very unlikely!