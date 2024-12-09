TOLEDO.- A front-to-side collision between two cars on the N-401, in the municipality of Burguillos de Toledo, left the two drivers injured, one of them seriously, as well as a civil guard, who was injured. slightly injured when he was run over while regulating traffic.

As reported by the emergency service 112 of Castilla-La Mancha, the accident took place at 06:20 this Monday, at kilometer 81 of the N-401, where the collision of both vehicles occurred, leaving the two drivers trapped.

Firefighters from the Toledo Consortium, as well as two ICUs and an emergency ambulance, have traveled to the scene of the event. Members of the Civil Guard have also attended.

The accident has caused significant traffic delays in the area that have continued for several hours.