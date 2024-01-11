Doc – In your hands 3: how many episodes, duration and when it ends
How many episodes are planned for Doc – In your hands 3, the third season of the TV series with Luca Argentero on Rai 1? We'll tell you right away: in total eight episodes of two episodes each will be broadcast (total: 16 episodes). The premiere will air on Thursday 11 January 2024; the eighth and final Thursday 7 March 2024. Below is the complete schedule (warning: it may vary):
- First episode: Thursday 11 January 2024
- Second episode: Thursday 18 January 2024
- Third episode: Thursday 25 January 2024
- Fourth episode: Thursday 1 February 2024
- PAUSE FOR SANREMO 2024
- Fifth episode: Thursday 15 February 2024
- Sixth episode: Thursday 22 February 2024
- Seventh episode: Thursday 29 February 2024
- Eighth episode: Thursday 7 March 2024
Duration
But how long does each episode of Doc – In your hands 3 on Rai 1 last? The broadcast is scheduled for Thursday evening from 9.30pm to 11.50pm. The total duration (including advertising breaks) will therefore be approximately 2 hours and 20 minutes.
Streaming and TV
Where to see Doc – In your hands 3 live on TV and live streaming? The TV series, as mentioned, is broadcast on Thursday evenings at 9.30 pm on Rai 1. Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to see and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.
#Doc #hands #episodes #duration #ends
Leave a Reply