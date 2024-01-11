Doc – In your hands 3: how many episodes, duration and when it ends

How many episodes are planned for Doc – In your hands 3, the third season of the TV series with Luca Argentero on Rai 1? We'll tell you right away: in total eight episodes of two episodes each will be broadcast (total: 16 episodes). The premiere will air on Thursday 11 January 2024; the eighth and final Thursday 7 March 2024. Below is the complete schedule (warning: it may vary):

First episode: Thursday 11 January 2024

Second episode: Thursday 18 January 2024

Third episode: Thursday 25 January 2024

Fourth episode: Thursday 1 February 2024

PAUSE FOR SANREMO 2024

Fifth episode: Thursday 15 February 2024

Sixth episode: Thursday 22 February 2024

Seventh episode: Thursday 29 February 2024

Eighth episode: Thursday 7 March 2024

Duration

But how long does each episode of Doc – In your hands 3 on Rai 1 last? The broadcast is scheduled for Thursday evening from 9.30pm to 11.50pm. The total duration (including advertising breaks) will therefore be approximately 2 hours and 20 minutes.

Streaming and TV

Where to see Doc – In your hands 3 live on TV and live streaming? The TV series, as mentioned, is broadcast on Thursday evenings at 9.30 pm on Rai 1. Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to see and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.