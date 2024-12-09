Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel presents her book of memoirs this Tuesday, Freedomin an event at the RBA Auditorium in Barcelona at 7 p.m.

At 70 years old and with an indisputable political legacy, Merkel is on an international tour to promote her work, written in collaboration with her advisor Beate Baumann. Last week he was in Washington, where he shared the stage with former United States President Barack Obama. Barcelona will be your only stop in Spain.

In Freedom, Already translated into more than 30 languages, Merkel recalls her life in two Germanys: the communist GDR, where she grew up until the fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989, and the reunified Germany, where she assumed political leadership for 16 years, from 2005 to 2021. Throughout these pages, he reflects on his management in critical moments such as the euro crisis, the massive arrival of refugees or the coronavirus pandemic.

The work also traces his interactions with key figures in international geopolitics, offering a unique look at the dynamics of global power. Although Merkel defends her legacy firmly, her management continues to be the subject of debate in Germany, where some of her decisions – particularly in energy and economic policy – ​​have generated controversy in the current context of crisis.

With a style characterized by sobriety and the ability to mediate, Merkel marked an era both in Germany and in the European Union, establishing herself as one of the most influential leaders of recent decades. Her visit to Barcelona is not only an opportunity to get to know the stateswoman up close, but also to reflect on the lessons her long mandate leaves in an increasingly uncertain world.