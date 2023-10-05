Three doctors were killed and another was seriously injured in the early morning of this Thursday, October 5 when a group of alleged hitmen fired more than 20 shots at a bar on the beach in Barra de Tijuca, one of the most touristic areas of Rio de Janeiro.

In a video, the moment in which the armed men get out of a white car and They shoot at the establishment, which is located on Avenida Lúcio Costa.

The incident occurred on 00:59 in the morning and it was recorded how three armed men dressed in black, after murdering the doctors, returned to the car, but not before turning around and shooting again at the victims, who were already on the floor.

For its part, the Brazilian Minister of Justice, Flávio Dinosaid that he had given the order to the Federal Police to begin investigations to determine if there were political motivations in the homicide, because one of the victims was the brother of a congresswoman.

What is known about the victims

One of the fatalities was Diego Ralf Bonfim35 years old, was the brother of federal representative Samia Bomfin, of the Socialism and Freedom Party (PSOL).

Barra de Tijuca is one of the neighborhoods controlled by the parapolice militias accused of the murder in March 2018 of the socialist councilor Marielle Franco, also from the PSOL.

According to La Nación, Perseu Ribeiro Almeida, 33, and Marcos de Andrade Corsato, 62, They were the other two victims. The first was director of the Institute of Orthopedics and Traumatology of the Hospital de Clínicas of the University of San Pablo, the largest public hospital in Latin America.

Another man, identified as Daniel Sonnewend Proença, He was injured and was transferred to the Lourenço Jorge Hospital, in Barra de Tijuca.

