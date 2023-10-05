Just three days after announcing his separation after 11 years, Julián Zucchi and Yiddá Eslava They will meet again together in front of the public, as both will be on the program ‘Cual es el Verdadero’, on América Televisión. The news has astonished publicsince in the progress of the space you can see the ex-couple participating and showing the good relationship they have.

What will Julián and Yiddá’s participation be like on television?

This Thursday, October 5, a preview of the program caught our attention ‘Which is the real one’, which is broadcast by América Televisión. In the images you could see the participation of Yiddá and Julián, who will be in charge of trying to discover the alleged faker. The former reality boy even surprised by asking a question before a specialist: “Is it possible to forgive an infidelity”, Zucchi is heard saying.

It should be noted that, although the trailer for the program was only released today, it is currently unknown whether the recording was made before the couple provided their separation statement or after this.

Yiddá Eslava and Julián Zucchi surprised their followers by publishing a video on their social networks in which they confirmed their separation after more than a decade of relationship.

Through their Instagram account, the two commented that they took the decision very calmly and clarified that they will continue to have a good relationship as parents: “He will always be the father of my children and I will always be the mother of his children. So, we seek to break the stigma of ‘Oh, because it’s over, everything is going to hell,'” said the actress.