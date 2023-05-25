The Civil Guard is investigating Isabel de los Dolores Peñalver, PSOE candidate for mayor of Albudeite, for alleged vote buying, according to sources close to the case. Along with her, one of the members of the PSRM list to the Assembly has also declared as investigated. Specifically, it is about Héctor Antonio Martínez, number 19 on the list of José Vélez and secretary of Training of the PSRM Executive. Both were arrested and their statements were later taken. As LA VERDAD has learned, number 6 on the PSOE list in the town, Lorena Navarro, was also arrested.

Isabel de los Dolores Peñalver confirmed to LA VERDAD that she gave a statement at police stations, to which she traveled in her own vehicle, as a detainee. She assured that the investigation has taken her “by surprise” and she refused to comment until she spoke with her lawyer.

Isabel de los Dolores Peñalver and Hector Antonio Martinez.







For his part, Héctor Antonio Martínez, who was also arrested, admitted having gone to testify but denied being linked to any vote-buying plot: “No one in Albudeite can say that I have approached him to offer him money for his vote. Here the party that has historically been dedicated to buying votes is the Popular Party. Martínez assured that he is “willing to give up his position on the regional list so as not to harm José Vélez.”

After giving a statement, the Armed Institute has released both of them with charges and now it will be a Mula court that will continue with the case, which is under summary secrecy.

Both statements, as this newspaper has been able to learn, occur as a result of a raid against drug trafficking that the Benemérita recently deployed in the town. In one of those records, information appeared that supposedly linked one of the suspects with the local PSOE, which is why the Benemérita called them to testify accompanied by a lawyer.

Related News



In the last municipal elections, held on May 26, 2019, PSOE and PP practically drew the same ballots at the polls. The Socialists got 449 votes, while the PP got 434. The mayoralty was decided thanks to the Ciudadanos councillor, who with 119 ballots had a mayor who broke the four-way tie and who finally supported the Popular Party to seize the baton of command .

Both formations reached an agreement to divide the legislature into two terms. This was formalized on July 10, 2021, when the mayor of Cs, José Luis Casales, gave up his position to Jesús García. A month earlier, Casales had resigned from the orange formation to go over to the PP.

The PSOE assures that it will not tolerate “any type of lack of exemplarity”



The Socialist Party of the Region, once this investigation was known, assured that they will not tolerate “any type of lack of exemplarity in our organization. In the PSOE our pulse does not tremble before any illegal or unethical practice. In addition, they emphasize that if these facts are confirmed, “the immediate expulsion of the party and the cessation of all the positions that he holds” will be carried out.

The Socialists recall that political organizations must act with “responsibility” and “exemplaryness”, while they hope that these “intolerable events that are affecting different organizations in our country will not be instrumentalized by any formation, because if so, the only Democracy would really be damaged ».

From the PSRM they emphasize that «the Region of Murcia is a community punished by decades of corruption of the Popular Party, against which, from the PSOE, we have fought tirelessly and will continue to do so. For this reason, we are relentless against any behavior that does not meet the highest ethical standards, because in this game there is no place for those who carry out illegal actions.

In addition, from the socialist formation they indicated that the rally scheduled for this Thursday afternoon in the town and whose protagonist was going to be Isabel de los Dolores Peñalver has been postponed to this Friday.