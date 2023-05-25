Final Fantasy 16, even more than the previous chapters, is aiming towards deeply “action” combat mechanics. The creator of the battle system is after all Ryota Suzuki, who helped Capcom in making the battles of Devil May Cry 4 and Devil May Cry 5. The latter is clearly one of the sources of inspiration for Final Fantasy 16, but it is not the unique. Also an known fighting game was cited by Suzuki among the sources of inspirationspeaking to Game Informer.

It’s about Marvel vs. Capcom 2, another game that Susuki worked on during his career. We are talking about a fighting game initially released in 2000 for arcades and then arrived on various consoles over the course of many years, from Dreamcast to PS3/Xbox 360.

“There actually is something from Marvel Vs. Capcom 2 that we took and put in Final Fantasy XVI and that is, as you may know, in Marvel Vs. Capcom 2 we had the assistance system that allowed you to give orders to your partner in battle, “explains Suzuki. “And by implementing that system, we were able to create the feeling of not just one-on-one, but multiple people fighting at the same time to create this very fast-paced battle system.”

“We brought some of that knowledge into building the system with Torgal [ndr il cane alleato di Clive in Final Fantasy 16 che può essere comandato in battaglia per attaccare, curare e non solo] and the ability to give commands to the pet when you’re alone but still working together.”

Suzuki also points out that he and the Capcom team created this assistance system 22 years ago and that in it you give orders to a partner in battle, but at the same time activate a period during which the main character cannot act. Suzuki says Creative Business Unit III didn’t want that to happen in Final Fantasy 16, so it has removed this aspect of the assistance system.

Always talking about sources of inspirationthe producer of Final Fantasy 16 explained that the game is inspired (also) by Game of Thrones, but only by the good seasons.