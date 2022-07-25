A vehicle with bullet holes after several shootings have been reported, this Monday in Vancouver / Reuters

CR Monday, July 25, 2022, 8:43 p.m.



At least three people have died this Monday in several shootings in Langley, British Columbia, on the outskirts of Vancouver. One of the deceased is the shooter, as confirmed by the Police to the Reuters agency.

The events happened first thing in the morning local time. The “multiple shots” left “several victims,” ​​Rebecca Parslow, spokeswoman for the Canadian police force in Langley, told AFP, before it emerged that three had died.

Police received multiple alerts for shots fired by a white man with dark hair who was wearing a blue and green camouflage shirt with a red logo on the right sleeve.

“Multiple scenes of shooting in downtown Langley with one incident in Langley Township involving victims,” ​​read an alert sent to British Columbia residents’ phones.

According to Canadian media, the man may have carried out a deliberate attack on the homeless in the city.

The ‘Vancouver Sun’ newspaper quotes a man, identified as a homeless person, who says he fled the place after a friend warned him that another ‘homeless’ had been shot several times by an individual. “I saw an ambulance trying to revive him,” he stressed.