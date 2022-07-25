Torchlight Infinite it can finally be proved soon, considering that theopen beta has a release period set for next autumn, and more precisely for October 2022 as reported by the new one trailerwaiting to know the exact date.

After the presentation with trailer and gameplay video, staged in December 2021, we are therefore close to being able to try this new incarnation of the series, which for the occasion becomes a free-to-play ARPG mobiletherefore continuing in one way or another the parallelism with Diablo seen the recent Diablo Immortal.

The announcement of the open beta in October 2022 comes through a new trailer that also features the opening of pre-registrations to take part in this trial version of the game. Also presented the new hero Oracle Theaa deity capable of using powerful magic thanks to its connection with the moon.

Thea is one of the six playable characters in the final version of Torchlight Infinite, each characterized by specific abilities, powers and statistics, able to substantially modify the fighting style and the possibilities of the protagonists in the game.

All six characters can be made to evolve very widely, as there are a total of 230 skills to choose from as you progress from level to level, waiting to see how micro-transactions will work in a game of this type.

Torchlight Infinite is set in the same universe as the Torchlight series but some 200 years after the events of Torchlight II, with the heroes battling an invasion by an evil force known as the Aemberons.