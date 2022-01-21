The agents arrest one of the suspects. On video, the arrests in Murcia and Algeciras. / National Police

Murcia Friday, 21 January 2022



Agents of the National Police arrested the leader of a group in Algeciras (Cádiz) for his alleged participation in the crimes of terrorist recruitment and indoctrination for jihadist purposes, carrying out searches in a merchandise truck and four homes. In addition, during the operation three other people captured and indoctrinated in the Region of Murcia were arrested, and abundant extremely harsh propaganda material was seized. The members considered themselves “soldiers of the caliphate,” according to police.

The operation, carried out last Tuesday, had its continuation this Friday morning, when the head of the Central Court of Instruction number 6 of the National Court ordered the leader of the group to be imprisoned, in addition to taking a statement from his main collaborator .

The agents carried out five searches, four in homes and one in a freight truck, intervening numerous electronic devices. “The investigators have been surprised by the large amount of violent radical content that the leader handled for his indoctrination work, representing a serious threat to public security,” according to the National Police.

The operation, which was carried out by the General Information Police Station of the National Police, had the collaboration of the Provincial Information Brigades of Murcia and Valencia, and the Local Information Brigade of Algeciras. In addition, it was coordinated and supervised by the National High Court Prosecutor’s Office.

religious referent



The investigation began a year and a half ago when experts in the fight against terrorism detected an individual aligned with the postulates of DAESH who spread, through his social networks, radical and violent material of a jihadist nature. The detained leader is an individual known in his geographical area for his extreme radicalism, who came to capture and indoctrinate three people, with whom he shared “extremely harsh” jihadist material over time, according to the National Police, creating a “closed and exclusive group”.

In a first phase, he worked as a religious reference to evolve as an indoctrinator of the “most radical and violent” postulates of the DAESH terrorist organization. The detainee regularly held clandestine meetings with this group, where they viewed terrorist material and criticized Western society with extreme violence.