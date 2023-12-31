Three suspects were arrested Sunday in connection with a planned terrorist attack on Cologne Cathedral as Germany prepares for New Year's Eve celebrations that police fear could turn violent in Berlin. Shortly before Christmas, police investigators received information about a planned Islamist plot against the religious temple and the last night of 2023 was considered a possible target.

Precisely one person was already arrested on December 24 for this reason. This time more arrests have been made in the same Rhineland state after police discovered it was part of a larger network. Homes have also been searched.

The planned attack was to be carried out with a car, Cologne police chief Johannes Hermanns explained at a press conference. Around 1,000 police officers are on duty around the cathedral.

The Rhineland Minister of the Interior, Herbert Reul, has described the operation as a “success,” pointing out “Islamist extremists, who have always been active, but are currently more active than usual.” Berlin police fear a repeat of the riots that marred last year's festivities.

Extensive police deployment



Therefore, around 4,500 police officers from the capital and other federal states are on duty in Berlin. Likewise, the big New Year's Eve party at the Brandenburg Gate is now open amid strict security controls.

Fireworks are another cause for concern for law enforcement authorities. Berlin especially has a tradition of setting off fireworks in small groups from the street, which sometimes leads to violence or injuries.

Thus, last Saturday a man in Berlin lost his hand after launching a firework. The 40-year-old man lit the rocket on his terrace of a bungalow and it exploded in his hand, and he was taken to hospital. According to the first conclusions, the firework was a rocket reserved for professional use and more pyrotechnic material was found at his home, which was also confiscated.