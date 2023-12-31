Home page World

Christoph Gschoßmann

Nostradamus also makes predictions for the year 2024. This is how he sees a conflict involving China and a new pope in Rome.

Kassel – One of the most famous prophets in world history also has We've seen a lot in the crystal ball for 2024: Nostradamus. The Frenchman published his text “Les Propheties” (“The Prophecies”) in 1555, in which he manifested his clairvoyance over the coming centuries. A few times he hit the mark, for example with the rise of Hitler or with September 11, 2001. But more often he was wrong, like with the end of the world that didn't happen in 1999. Well, you can't always be right, can you? That's even that Mayan calendar in 2012 happened. As is the case every year: Nostradamus' words are by no means to be taken at face value and offer a lot of scope for interpretation.

Nostradamus predicts a difficult year: a war with China is coming

The prospects for 2024 for the prophet commonly known as Michel de Nostredame (1503 – 1566) are almost entirely bleak and turbulent. Among other things, humanitarian disasters and global unrest are to be expected. So everything is as usual? After all, she has world with Ukrainewhere the Russian war of aggression is raging and Israel, where the Conflict between Israel and Hamas have escalated, already two trouble spots.

Nostradamus says a war with participation China's in advance. Specifically, he writes about “combat and sea battle”. A “red enemy” would “scare the great ocean.” So, after years of preliminary skirmishes, is there a threat of a military conflict between China and Taiwan?

Nostradamus also has a prediction about Russia: Vladimir Putin is threatened with a “dance with fate”. However, he does not say whether this will finally lead to an end to the war in Ukraine. A lot is also happening in Europe: According to the prophet, Western Europe will have a new leader who comes from a poor background.

Nostradamus prophecies for 2024: Charles loses the crown to Harry

Another prophecy probably refers to the royal family of Great Britain. The “King of the Islands” will be “expelled by force,” writes the prophet. Charles III hasn't been on the throne for very long. Could this prophecy possibly mean the end of the monarchy in the United Kingdom? Or how else would Charles be “expelled”? But there should be a successor, as Nostradamus knows. One who “shall have no mark of the king.” That can actually only mean one thing: Former Prince Harrywho has left his royal duties behind, becomes king after all, and not heir to the throne William.

If Nostradamus is to be believed, humanity will not achieve a climate turnaround in 2024. “The dry earth will become even more arid,” he writes, and “there will be great floods.” That sounds like a lot of natural disasters. He also sees a “very large famine due to waves of plague” – so are we facing another pandemic like Corona?

Nostradamus prophesies for 2024: Pope dies and there will be enormous advances in AI

Something is also happening in the Vatican, as Nostradamus informs us: “Through the death of a very old Pope / A Roman of good age will be elected / It will be said of him that he weakens his office / But he will sit for a long time and in vicious activity” , it says in his verses. Pope Francis is now 87 years old. He recently had to cancel conferences due to pneumonia. According to Nostradamus, the Argentine will not survive in 2024 and will vacate the Holy See for a “Roman”. So will an Italian cardinal be his successor? According to Nostradamus' prediction last year, Francis should have resigned in 2023…

Nostradamus doesn't just predict death and suffering for 2024. According to the prophet, there will be enormous progress in organ transplantation. AI should also help us achieve new technological wonders. Anyway.

But you can't really hold on to his words. Historian and Nostradamus expert Jörg Dendl wrote about im Mirror-Interview twenty years ago: “The verses are so unclear that you can interpret a lot into them, similar to horoscopes.” (cgsc)