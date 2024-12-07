Three Andalusian windows for Spain to advance

This 23F there will be two different but linked political events: one, the federal elections that the socialist chancellor Scholz has brought forward in Germany and the other the congress of the Andalusian PSOE in Armilla (Granada). Maybe you don’t see a relationship, but there is one. Because in both cases the leadership of the candidate, Olaf Scholz and Juan Espadas, is questioned, even within their own party. But while for the Germans the decision has already been made – against the polls and the opinion of the grassroots and social -, in the Andalusian case there is still time, between now and the primaries on February 10, to build a candidacy, even one of unity. , with more potential for success.

It is not lost on anyone that we are in the midst of a global reactionary offensive. With the fascists Trump, Milei, Meloni, Orban, Wilders in power, Marine Lepen stalking the French Elysée, the aforementioned Scholz on the verge of being surpassed by the right of the CDU/CSU and the extreme right of Alternative for Germany that would go from fifth force to second force.