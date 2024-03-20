Here we leave you six clear examples:

Sergiño Dest's presentation kick-ups are worse than Martin Braithwaite's 😭 pic.twitter.com/AhVundswOr — Talking LaLiga (@TalkingLaLiga) October 2, 2020

Originating from Ajax Amsterdamthe defender was signed in October 2020, but when it came to showing his ability to do pull-ups he only showed that controlling the ball was not his thing.

Madridistas laughing at the filigree that Braithwaite wanted to make in his presentation when there are players like Mendy on his team who don't even know how to touch the ball. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/evxXNLVOVs — Zona Blaugrana (@Zona_Blaugrana) February 21, 2020

The Frenchman made it known that he was not very good at controlling the ball either since he could not advance from five touches.

🪄⚽️ Jesus Vallejo will show you his presentation in Granada 😁 pic.twitter.com/WvK8DOxfMF — Real France (@realfrance_fr) July 25, 2023

His second stage with Grenade It happened in 2023 and the defender showed that teasing and dribbling technique were not his thing, although he was better at controlling the ball than those mentioned above.

⚠️ Militao, dizzy, could not finish the press conference for his presentation. They were asking him the last question (about Neymar) and he had to leave 👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/znLqHNbdFY — Alberto Piñero (@pineroalberto) July 10, 2019

But talking about his official presentation is another thing, since during the conference the defenseman felt dizzy, which is why it was decided to cut everything when they were in the last question.

“I'm getting dizzy, it's a huge emotion. I can not say anything more”were his words before leaving.

From what is shown in the Borussia Dortmundthe culé team believed that the forward would give them satisfaction, so he was transferred in 2017.

For his presentation, perhaps if many had known that it would be a premonition of his time at the club, the board would not have spent so many millions on bringing him to La Masía.

New Barcelona signing Martin Braithwaite shows off his 'skills' during his on-pitch presentation pic.twitter.com/WajUWN7iqX — SPORTbible (@sportbible) February 21, 2020

For 2020, the Dane was chosen to be the axis of the attack and in his presentation we could notice that he lacked some technique, although in a more complete video he did not look so bad and showed that you did have the conditions to fight for a place .