When a player arrives at an institution, certain expectations are generated about his performance, especially taking into account how he did things in his previous squad. In the end, these footballers can leave a pleasant memory when they are presented, but there is also the other side of the coin, when the fans come to mind because of the ridiculousness they made when showing their skills with the ball or their first Actions.
Here we leave you six clear examples:
Don't forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
The American was a bet Barcelona For the right side, however, he did not quite convince so he has been loaned to the AC Milan and to PSV Eindhoven.
Originating from Ajax Amsterdamthe defender was signed in October 2020, but when it came to showing his ability to do pull-ups he only showed that controlling the ball was not his thing.
The defender began in his country with Le Havre and then with him Olympique Lyonnais until being signed by him real Madrid in 2019. Although he improved as his time in the White House progressed, few forget how his presentation went.
The Frenchman made it known that he was not very good at controlling the ball either since he could not advance from five touches.
The Olympic medalist has defended the colors of the Royal Zaragoza, real Madrid, Eintracht Frankfurt and Wolverhamptonbut that doesn't mean it hasn't had errors.
His second stage with Grenade It happened in 2023 and the defender showed that teasing and dribbling technique were not his thing, although he was better at controlling the ball than those mentioned above.
At the time, the signing of the Brazilian was highly criticized, since it was thought that he did not have the necessary level to wear the team's clothing. real Madridbut in the end he managed to silence some mouths.
But talking about his official presentation is another thing, since during the conference the defenseman felt dizzy, which is why it was decided to cut everything when they were in the last question.
“I'm getting dizzy, it's a huge emotion. I can not say anything more”were his words before leaving.
The Mosquito never ended up exploiting its conditions in the Barcelonasince he spent more time injured than on the field of play.
From what is shown in the Borussia Dortmundthe culé team believed that the forward would give them satisfaction, so he was transferred in 2017.
For his presentation, perhaps if many had known that it would be a premonition of his time at the club, the board would not have spent so many millions on bringing him to La Masía.
It is clear that the Barça He has made mistakes in several of his recent hires and that is why today he is experiencing a crisis of results at an international level.
For 2020, the Dane was chosen to be the axis of the attack and in his presentation we could notice that he lacked some technique, although in a more complete video he did not look so bad and showed that you did have the conditions to fight for a place .
For more from Mauricio Gasca, also follow him on Twitter as @Melocrab!
#footballers #fool #presentation
Leave a Reply