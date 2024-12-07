The general secretary of the PSC-PSOE and socialist parliamentary spokesperson, Pablo Zuloaga, has assured that The Val de San Vicente medical office is “abandoned like never before because of the PP”, which he described as “an unprecedented event.”

This was stated this Saturday in a press release after visiting the municipality with the socialist mayor, Roberto Escobedo, who conveyed his “great concern about the situation of neglect of the office.”

For the leader of the Cantabrian socialists, quality healthcare is “essential” for residents and if it is not available, “it is fair to ask for it and have it resolved as soon as possible.”

For this reason, he has announced that the Socialist Parliamentary Group has presented an interpellation in Parliament to to know the plans of the Government of Cantabria with this clinic that “has important needs to solve and in view of the more than 2,000 signatures collected to denounce this situation in the municipality.”

Zuloaga has pointed out that “The path taken by the president, María José Sáenz de Buruaga (PP), and her Health Minister, César Pascual, with healthcare in Cantabria is going from bad to worse” and he lamented that “everyone suffers from it.”

In his opinion, the “neglect” of the clinics and the “bad state” in which some of them are found demonstrates “the lack of commitment and inaction of a Government that remains idly in the face of unprecedented health chaos in our country.” land”.

For this reason, the socialist has asked the Buruaga Executive “to get to work, to tour the municipalities of Cantabria and see how health care is.” And, if she does not do so, “she will continue doing nothing, living oblivious to a harsh reality,” she concluded.