Thousands of public employees have gathered today throughout Spain to demand that the Government unblock collective bargaining of the working conditions that affect public employees in the field wageof retirement or of dayamong others. They have been summoned in a massive protest by the Independent Trade Union Center and Officials (CSIF), the most representative union in public administrations.

The main protest has taken place in front of the Treasuryin Madrid, as well as in the Government subdelegations of all provinces of the country. Therefore, it is not a call at the capital level, but rather a generalized manifestation of national magnitude to highlight the rejection of officials of the conditions to which they are subject.

Since the Government was formed in 2023, he argues CSIF In a statement, the executive has not convened the General Board of Public Administrations, which is responsible for regulating the conditions of public employees. The union considers it urgent that this table be convened, in order to open negotiations that concern the demands of officials.

One of the main issues for CSIF is the negotiation of the salary increase. They consider that it is urgent to address the problem for next year, since the current salary agreement expires at the end of the year. At the same time, they argue that the current agreement has caused a loss of purchasing power of the 6% from 2022. Likewise, they believe it is imperative to negotiate the public job offer for 2025since the Government has been unable to carry out the General State Budgets.









The Constitutional Court agrees with them

On the other hand, it is important to highlight that the Constitutional Court has admitted an appeal for protection presented by CSIF against the decision of the Congress of Deputies board that, by agreement of May 16, 2023, refused to process a Popular Legislative Initiative promoted by CSIF so that public employees recover the salary structure prior to Zapatero’s cuts in 2010.

The high court admits that in this case “there is a special constitutional significance because the matter raised transcends the specific case and could have general political consequences” and requires the President of Congress to ensure that within the maximum period of 10 days send certification of the file to the Court.

These cuts, which have remained in force since 2010, mean that public employees in the last decade have worked between 13 and 18 months freedepending on the professional group to which they belong. This situation adds to the loss of 20% of purchasing power since the salary decrease in 2010, generating a problematic reality for public administration employees.

Likewise, CSIF raises several demands that it conveys to the Government. According to a study of its own preparation, the union estimates that public employees of the General State Administration earn on average 8,000 euros less per year than the workers of the CC.AA. and the city councils, “for the same work”, in the words of CSIF.

They consider necessary a provision of additional funds for the AGEwhich they estimate at 1,487 million euros, spread over the next three years, with the aim of achieving equal pay in 2028. Of the rest of the demands, the demand for a 35 hour work dayyes in the State as a whole, the improvement of retirement conditions, the updating of Professional Groups, or the updating of the Trebepthe Law of the Basic Statute of Public Employees.