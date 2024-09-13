This Saturday, August 14, Real Madrid will visit the Reale Stadium at 9:00 p.m. to face Real Sociedad in the match corresponding to the 5th round of La Liga.
Real Sociedad have not started the season in the best way and both their results and their football are far from those of the team that amazed last season. The blue-and-white team has four points in the first four league matches and has yet to win at home.
Real Madrid, on the other hand, have 8 points and have only won at the Bernabéu, while Ancelotti’s team have both played away games in draws. Even so, according to Artificial Intelligence, the Whites are the clear favourites to win this match.
Opta’s Supercomputer has made its predictions for this match and, as we said, Madrid is the favourite on paper with a 53.2% chance of winning. Meanwhile, Real Sociedad only have a 22.7% chance of winning the match, while the probability of it ending in a draw is 24.2%.
These figures are based primarily on an analysis of the statistics from the LaLiga matches played to date and the clashes between the two teams.
Neither team is in top form for this match. Both are struggling at the start of the season and are also two of the teams most affected by injuries. Neither Imanol nor Ancelotti will be able to count on their squads at 100% for this clash.
