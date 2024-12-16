The National Library of Spain has published on its website the list of authors in its catalog whose work becomes public domain in 2025. The list includes information on Spanish authors died in 1944 whose works are in the BNE. On the 80th anniversary of his death, the works can now be edited, reproduced or publicly disseminated.

From January 2025 it will be available, open and for free download in the Hispanic Digital Librarya selection of royalty-free works by these authors.

After a process of studying the entries in the catalog of authors, the 2025 list is made up of 143 namesamong whom are writers, journalists, artists, musicians, and also scientists, historians, folklorists, professors or politicians. Among the names, Chaves Nogales and Joaquín Álvarez Quintero.

Manuel Chaves Nogales (Seville, 1897- London, 1944), one of the most important journalists of the first half of the 20th century. Famous for its travel chronicles and because of his many interviews, he wrote the biography ‘Juan Belmonte, matador de toros’ and in his exile, the book of stories ‘A sangre y fuego’.









Joaquín Álvarez Quintero (Utrera, 1873–Madrid, 1944). Together with his brother Serafín (who died in 1938, whose works are also in the public domain), he marked the theatrical taste of the early 20th century. In his extensive production there are very diverse dramatic genres, although comedies, zarzuelas and sainetes predominate.

In the 2025 list (which can consult from this link) only four women appear:

Laura Albeniz (Barcelona, ​​1890-1944). Painter and illustrator, daughter of the musician Isaac Albéniz, she introduced modernity to Spanish drawing and contributed to forging Noucentisme through personal works that at the same time knew how to perfectly capture the spirit of her time.

María Emilia Furnó (Barcelona, ​​1877-1944). A pedagogue and poet, she directed the Institut Feminal women’s center and published the civility manual ‘Nocions d’urbanitat i Courtesy’, as well as several books of poems.

Emilia Coranty Lluria (Barcelona, ​​1862-1944). It is the first woman’s name that appears on the enrollment forms of the Barcelona School of Arts and Crafts. Coranty and Francisca Sans Benet de Montbrió are the only two students who appear enrolled during the school year of 1885-1886, among the 496 students that year. Granted a pension in Rome, there she met her future husband, the painter Francesc Guasch.

Isolina Muíños Búa (Pontevedra, 1866-1944). Writer and teacher, she published the Atlas of General and Regional Geography for practical exercises in Normal Schools and collaborated in El Progreso since 1917.

Other notable authors

Enrique Díez-Canedo (Badajoz, 1879-Cuernavaca, 1944). The most prominent of the theater critics of his time, he also cultivated poetry and developed a highly valued work as a translator, especially of French authors. He died in exile in Mexico.

Ignacio Bolivar (Madrid, 1850–Mexico City, 1944). Naturalist and promoter of science in Spain, he chaired the Board for the Expansion of Scientific Studies and Research and was director of the Museum of Natural Sciences and the Royal Botanical Garden of Madrid.

Eugenio Nadal Gaya (Barcelona, ​​1917-1944). Journalist, writer and professor of Literature. Author of numerous essays and articles, in 1943 he published his main work, Cities of Spain, conceived as a series of articles for the magazine Destino. He died prematurely, at the age of 27. The magazine’s team decided to create a literary award in tribute to his memory. The first Nadal Prize was awarded on January 6, 1945 and went to the young Carmen Laforet for her work Nada, her first novel.

Miguel Asín Palacios (Zaragoza, 1871-San Sebastián, 1944). One of the most important Arabists in the history of Spain, he stood out for his translations, his philological, philosophical and historical research, and for his teaching of the Arabic language.

Benjamin Orbon (Avilés, 1877–Havana, 1944) Pianist and composer, he established himself as a concert pianist at the Ateneo de Madrid, performing before the royal family. After visiting some cities in Spain, he toured America and settled in Cuba, where he founded the Orbón Conservatory in Havana. He was a member of the National Academy of Arts and Letters of Cuba. His son, the composer Julián Orbón, is one of the creators of the well-known Guantanamera melody.