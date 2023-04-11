Monday, April 10, 2023, 10:26 p.m.





The Murcians did not miss their appointment with ‘La Morenica’ yesterday, before which they deposited thousands of flowers. On an almost summer afternoon and in the Plaza del Cardenal Belluga, at the doors of the Cathedral, the Virgin of Fuensanta was receiving the offerings brought to her by the faithful. The event, which was organized by the Cathedral Chapter, the Caballeros de la Fuensanta and the Federation of Peñas Huertanas, began at 6:00 p.m., after a parade that started from the Plaza de Camachos. The procession toured Canalejas avenue, the Old Bridge, Martínez Tornel square, Glorieta de España and Belluga square.

The Queens of La Huerta, Andrea Sánchez Barceló and África Peñalver Lozano, accompanied by the mayor of Murcia, José Antonio Serrano, the Councilor for Culture, Pedro García Rex, and the president of the Peñas Huertanas, Juan Pablo Hernández, as well as the Parliament Honor, from civil and military authorities and invited festive delegations, put the finishing touch to the offering, which was also attended by the bishop, José Manuel Lorca Planes and members of the Cathedral Chapter.