Monday, April 10, 2023, 9:43 p.m.



| Updated 22:29h.



The winning combination of the raffle of the Primitive Lottery held today, Monday, April 10, 2023, is as follows: 1, 13, 25, 34, 37 and 41. Regarding the complementarythe number fifteen has been the winner and the refund is for the number 1. He joker has corresponded to the number 1, 3, 2, 1, 2, 4 and 0. From LA VERDAD you can consult all the results of raffles and lotteries which organizes both State Lotteries and Gambling and ONCE.

La Primitiva Awards



La Primitiva has 5 prize categories. The biggest prize corresponds to the complete combination, that is, if you have the six different numbers. The next link is obtained if you have guessed five of the two-digit numbers plus the complementary one. The third category refers to if you get all five numbers but without the complementary one. The next two correspond to having 4 or 3 hits respectively. Finally, this category is closed with the refund of a figure that represents the refund of the purchase.

In today’s La Primitiva draw there are no correct tickets for the Special Category (6 hits + Refund), or First Category (6 hits), therefore, the fund allocated to both Categories will be offered as JACKPOT in the next La Primitiva draw. Primitiva, where a single First Category winner with a Special Category could win 4,700,000.00 euros. Second Category (5 hits + Complementary) there are THREE correct tickets.

joker



If you invest one more euro, you play with a random 7-digit number, assigned to the receipt of your play. This additional giveaway features seven prize categories. These are the Joker prize categories:

– 1st Category (if you hit all the figures)

– 2nd Category (6 first or last digits)

– 3rd Category (5 first or last digits)

– 4th Category (first or last 4 digits)

– 5th Category (3 first or last digits)

– 6th Category (2 first or last digits)

– 7th Category (first or last digit)

How do you play Primitiva?



For play primitive You must first decide if you are going to play through the single or multiple way. If the option is the simple one, you participate with a bet until you reach the maximum, which is eight and where you must choose between the numbers from 1 to 49. Through the State Lotteries and Betting website, you can do it online by marking the boxes for both combination and withdrawal. Each of the chosen numbers costs one euro. However, with multiple choice there is no maximum, more than six can be marked.

Previous draws of the primitive



How to collect the prize?



After verifying from THE TRUTH that our move has been graced, you will be able to collect the money from the day after. If it is a prize of less than 2,000 euros, it can be collected at any of the lottery sales points. However, if the amount is greater, it can only be claimed at one of the financial entities authorized by SELAE.

Regarding the collection, it must be taken into account that there is a deadline to get the money, which is three months from the day after.

Note: LA VERDAD is not responsible for any failures or omissions that may occur since the official result of today’s Primitiva offered by the state company Loterías y Apuestas del Estado is the only one that is valid.