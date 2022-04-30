Guamuchil, Sinaloa.-Celebrate little heroes. The H. Municipality of Mocorito who presides over Maria Elizalde Ruelas started the festivities in the framework of the Children’s Day with a joyful and unique Superhero-themed atmosphere, in which thousands of little ones and parents from the capital and communities of the northern zone enjoyed themselves to the fullest.

fun from start to finish

From the Children’s Rock show of the Pistache Group, which offered a fun concert in the heart of the historic center of Mocorito Pueblo Mágico, where the traditional cake was also split, faces painted, sweets delivered and attractive gift raffles. Until the presentation of the little artist Diego Salazar, who with his great voice made the public dance to the sound of regional music.

Not to mention that wonderful characteristic atmosphere that is lived every week in the traditional Friday of the Plaza with the music of tambora to close the celebration. On this occasion, the Perla Dorada Band was in charge of providing entertainment for the enjoyment of all the thousands of attendees who gathered to witness both events.

Guillermo “Memo” Galindo Castro, president of the Mocorito DIF System, the institution that organized the event, said that with this first celebration they warmed up their engines, since the events will continue in different areas of the municipality, with tomorrow being the turn for the southern zone. of the municipality where they will be doing the same in the plaza of the Pericos syndicate.

Read more: DIF Angostura pampers boys and girls from La Reforma

Finally, after breaking the traditional cake, both María Elizalde and Guillermo “Memo” Galindo thanked the Mocoritan citizens for their great response for being part of these beautiful events that promote and strengthen family life.