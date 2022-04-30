It was August 2017, Javi Puado was just 19 years old, he was already with the U-19 and had completed the preseason with Quique Sánchez Flores. The reports from grassroots football were very positive. The striker was a versatile footballer capable of adapting to all attacking positions, with a good defensive attitude and a high technical level, with the ability to team up. And suddenly Real Madrid knocked on his door. “The player has reached an agreement with Madrid.” The phrase is from David Gallego, coach of the parakeet subsidiary at that time. He pronounced it on the 27th of that month.

Both clubs spoke and even agreed on the figures, which were published by various media that follow the news of the white youth academy: “The Espanyol striker, Javi Puado (19 years old) is officially a Real Madrid Castilla player on loan The operation includes a purchase option for four million euros and comes to solve the lack of goals”, it was leaked. But, finally, and when Puado himself “had his bags packed”, as he commented in a recent interview with El Mundo, Espanyol did not let him go. It was his bet and on August 31 he canceled the operation.

It has rained ever since. It has been difficult for Puado to establish himself in the first team. He needed three seasons to become a determining player. The summer of 2020 after his successful loan in Zaragoza (21 games and five goals) He achieved with Vicente Moreno and in the Second Division the minutes that Joan Francesc Ferrer, Rubi, and David Gallego had denied him. He played 37 games, scored 12 goals and provided eight assists. After Raúl de Tomás and Adrián Embarba, he was the player who participated in the most goals in the squad.

He achieved with Vicente Moreno and in the Second Division the minutes that Joan Francesc Ferrer, Rubi, and David Gallego had denied him

Puado had a hectic summer in which he was runner-up in Europe with the Under-21s, debuted with a goal with the senior team after the COVID-19 case before the European Championship and won the silver medal at the Tokyo Games. So much work cost him a pubalgia, which has subtracted him in a season in which he has run more backwards than forwards, which affects his statistics in attackwith only four goals and one assist, always starting from a band.

In between, the player signed a wide renewal with Espanyol. “I gathered everything to be the icon of the team.”said sports director Francisco Rufete. The striker substantially improved his contract and signed until 2025. Moreno, the coach who has given him the utmost confidence, described him as “the perfect son-in-law”. The player hopes to finish the season improving his records and go one step further next season.