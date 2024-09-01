Israeli Prime Minister criticises extremist group after raid that recovered bodies of 6 hostages

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday (September 1, 2024) that “Whoever kills hostages doesn’t want a deal”. He made the statement after the IDF (Israel Defense Forces) announced that it had recovered the bodies of six hostages in the Gaza Strip.

According to Netanyahu, the country has been trying “intensely” to reach an agreement with the extremist group, with whom it has been at war for almost a year, but Hamas continues to reject all proposals.

“Even worse, at the same time, [o Hamas] killed 6 of our hostages. Those who kill hostages don’t want a deal.”he declared. “The Hamas continues to perpetrate atrocities like those of October 7 [de 2023, quando o grupo fez o ataque que desencadeou o atual conflito]”.

The Prime Minister also said that efforts to free the hostages “continue constantly”.

According to IDF spokesman Daniel Hagari, the hostages were kidnapped on the morning of October 7 by Hamas.

“Their bodies were found during the fighting in Rafah in an underground tunnel, approximately 1 km from the tunnel from which we rescued Farhan Alkadi a few days ago.”Hagari said.

The bodies of: Carmel Gat, Eden Yerushalmi, Hersh Goldberg-Polin, Alexander Lobanov, Almog Sarusi and Sergeant Ori Danino were recovered.

Goldberg-Polin held US citizenship in addition to her Israeli citizenship. US President Joe Biden (Democratic Party) said he was “devastated and “indignant” with the death of the hostage. Read the full of its statement, in English (PDF – 32 kB).

One of the most recent refusals for a ceasefire occurred last Sunday (August 25), when Israel and Hamas rejected the conditions of the agreement. According to the agency Reutersthe main impasse is the Israeli presence in the Philadelphia Corridor, located along Gaza’s southern border with Egypt.

Hamas in July accepted a US proposal to begin negotiations on the release of hostages. The group demands that any agreement must stipulate a permanent ceasefire and a full Israeli withdrawal from Gaza.