CDMX.- David Castañeda met Mexican singer Chalino Sánchez thanks to his parents and grandparents, who considered him their idol and listened to him on family trips in the van.

Now, the actor who played Diego Hargreeves “The Kraken” in The Umbrella Academy will take on the role of the “King of Corrido”, who was murdered in 1992 at the age of 31.

“We’re ready to start it (biopic), we’re in pre-production. I remember I was filming the fourth season (of Umbrella…) and my agent told me: ‘I got a script and I want to read it first before sending it to you because it’s about a Chalino Sánchez.’ And I told him: ‘Send it to me now.’ “He was the idol of my grandparents, of my parents. His music was something that I remember listening to when I went to the yard (family ranch), washing the cars or inside, and at full volume,” said the Mexican-American actor, in a virtual link from his home in Los Angeles.

The rising star feels challenged and motivated to prepare himself physically and mentally to bring the interpreter of “Nieves de Enero” to life.

“I’m preparing myself, learning to sing, how to move with my voice, how to interpret. I’ve had a coach for over a year. The role came to me in August of last year and I’ve been preparing for a while now. “The truth is that Chalino was very skinny and I have to lose all the muscle before starting to shoot. For me it’s a perfect script,” he said. Although he has gained popularity and renown in Hollywood, David revealed that what keeps him grounded is family life. “My family comes from construction: my parents, my uncles, come from working as plumbers, they never got into show business. They know a little, but for them this wasn’t very safe. “When we get together, they don’t spend their time asking me who I know. They’re the ones who keep me centered, focused. At home I’m “El Junior” and they make me wash the dishes or go run errands.” At 34, the actor already considers himself self-sufficient, a requirement that his parents asked of him in order to leave school and dedicate himself to what is his great passion, acting. “Two years after studying Civil Engineering, I went to my dad and told him: ‘I don’t want this, I’m not happy.’ They said that if I dedicated myself to this, since the family comes from the construction industry, I could work with my dad and grow the company. “I said: ‘I want to make movies.’ And he replied: ‘If you can guarantee me that you get a degree or can get paid or don’t have to depend on a single salary, I support you. I changed to film production and international business,” said the graduate of California State University, Fullerton. In 2025, John Wick Presents: Ballerina (2025) will be released, with Keanu Reeves and Ana De Armas.

Soak up Mexico

Recently, the actor from Sicario: Day of the Soldado and Rise and Fall spent a weekend in Mexico City to become more familiar with the local culture: he was born in Los Angeles, but raised in Sinaloa. “I had a great time, and I’m going to go back. Mexico City is number one: Roma, Condesa, Coyoacán, which has its own legend; the Frida Kahlo museum. I like wrestling and I want to go back, there the requirement is to have a loud voice, the best insults and to say them with everything. The best thing is to see the grandmothers yelling ‘fuck your mother’,” he said.

I was looking for money, not fame

David Castañeda never imagined the success that The Umbrella Academy would become. Since its premiere in 2019, his popularity and that of colleagues such as Elliot Page, Tom Hopper and Emmy Raver-Lampman increased. “I just wanted a job. When I got the role, it was something different because on Netflix there was the boom of Narcos: Mexico, House of Cards. Nobody knew if it would be successful. “I thought about earning a little money and my parents seeing that I was working and earning something. In restaurants they began to give me preference, and if they didn’t recognize me, I didn’t care. But there was a change. Now I know very well that if they treat me well, it’s good, but I don’t depend on that,” said David about the story that has just concluded.