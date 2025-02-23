Housing chains three months being positioned by Spaniards as the main problem of the country. This concern, collected in the CIS, gives an account of the difficulties that an important part of the population finds to pay for rent or to buy a floor, especially in large cities and tourist areas. The housekeeping is eating salaries and suffocate the workers’ pocket. But the problem It also starts at the door of companiesto which a recent report of the PWC Foundation and the Entrepreneurs Circle invites you to take action on the matter and explore roads to facilitate access to housing even offering a roof for its employees. The unions emphasize that the key is in the update of wages and in the intervention of administrations.

“The housing problem is beginning to worry more and more companies, because It is difficult for mobility, that talent goes to where companies need it “explains a 20 minutes Jordi Esteve, responsible partner of Economics in PWC and Co -author of the study Youth and company Prepared in collaboration with the circle of businessmen, in which it points to the impact of the current housing crisis on companies when finding workers, especially in areas such as large cities, which have traditionally been the great employment poles and where rental prices and housing have skyrocketed.

The report prepared by PWC and the circle of entrepreneurs indicates that looking for formulas to facilitate access to housing by employees can be an attraction for companies. It raises a series of recommendations ranging from offering flexible remuneration formulas in which a part of the rent or mortgage is subsidized to directly promote the construction of residential buildings for workers. “Just as universities have student residences, large companies can develop real estate projects where their own employees have preference to rent or buy, “Esteve explains about the proposal.” It has to be a mutual benefit situation, which for the company is not to do business but a way of attracting talent and for the worker it is a way To solve the housing problem, “he clarifies.

The idea remembers industrial colonies arising in the nineteenth and twentieth centuries around factories Or the mines, which ended up giving rise to new population centers that were nourished by the arrival of labor from different parts of the country. It was the case, for example, from Ciudad Pegaso, a colony created during Franco on the outskirts of Madrid, in the current district of San Blas-Canillejas, around the epicenter of the National Company of Autocamiones (ENASA). “I don’t think we will see something so exaggerated again, because society is different. At that time the company took care of everything. Now it is understood that people organize themselves individually to solve their needs, but The company could act as a facilitator “clarifies the partner responsible for Economics in PWC.

A “transient” solution

Offering accommodation to seasonal workers is something that some hotel chains have already begun in tourist areas such as the Balearic Islands or the Canary Islands, where businessmen have been denouncing problems for several years to cover vacancies for the high price of the house and not only not only They reserve part of their rooms for the staff but have even started buying real estate To this end, as Meliá did at the beginning of the year in Menorca, for example. From the unions, both UGT and CCOO, underline that the situation is critical. “There are workers who are not able to rent a room with contract and agreement,” they denounce. They recognize that facilitating accommodation can be a solution for these cases, but rule out that it is a generalizable solution and remember that the housing problem goes beyond.





“For permanent work the solution cannot be so transitory,” The Vice -Secretary General of UGT Trade Union Policy, Fernando Luján, recalls that the context has completely changed with respect to the moment in which the industrial colonies were developed. “In the last century, one began to work in a company and forty years later it retired in that same company. Now The average permanence has been shortened And such a transient solution could expand future problems, “he explains.”What happens when the person changes work or in companies of crisis of companies? Would you have to consider compensation in kind? How would it affect metallic salary? Losing the job could be a great situation of anguish, “he adds, emphasizing the right of workers to forge a stability beyond the link with one company or another at a time of his professional career.

Pressure on salaries

For unions, the way to improve workers’ access to home goes through the increase in wages. The average rental price is currently in Spain at 13.8 euros per square meter, according to the latest idealist data. This means that leasing a 70 -square -meter floor already exceeds 950 euros per month. The amount shoots above 20 euros per square meter in large cities such as Madrid and Barcelona. Only In the last year the rentals have increased 11.8% on average, an increase that almost quadruples the salary rise average of 3.1% agreed in agreement last year, according to data from the Ministry of Labor. And the purchase is not a much more affordable option, with prices not seen from the real estate bubble.





“All the improvements of the salaries that have been achieved, above all, of the labor reform are being fully engulfed by the price of housing and rent,” recognizes the Deputy Secretary General of UGT Trade Union Policy, which warns That this situation “It is dragging workers from poverty no longer with the lowest salary levels but even means. “” If we do not want to show exclusion to increasingly broad sectors of the population, We have to face the housing problem from collective bargaining Related to wages, “he adds, thus betting on devising” imaginative proposals “so that in the remuneration increases the impact of the house is taken into account, as already contemplated, for example, the evolution of the CPI.

CCOO sources agree that the main tool to facilitate from companies access to housing are salary and digs the possibility of claiming ‘pluses of housing’ in areas where the situation is especially complex, although they recognize that in practice the crisis the crisis Housing has not yet sneaked into collective bargaining and to translate in salaries the full increase in floors is unfeasible. “Social discomfort will undoubtedly end up moving to salary claims. Now, although it can be done for salaries, access to housing is not going to fix collective bargaining, “they clarify from the union, stressing that the action of all public administrations, and especially communities It is essential to stop the problem.