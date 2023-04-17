The state of the Florida It would be at the level of the states of Arizona and Texas —which border Mexico— in terms of laws against illegal immigration in the United States. After being approved by the House of Representatives, a new bill that toughens the anti-illegal immigrant measures are underway in the Senate.

(You can read: The US raises visa prices for tourists, students and temporary workers)

As this medium has reported, the initiative is promoted by the governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis, who raises the flag that his state cannot become a sanctuary for undocumented people.

But what would happen if someone gives a job to an illegal and they find out, if the law is approved? The measures contemplate prison sentences of up to 5 years for anyone who transports, shelters or gives work to an illegal. They would also require hospitals to find out the immigration status of their patients and share this information with authorities.



In addition, they would invalidate the driver’s licenses issued by other states to illegals and would prevent the entry of people without legal status to the state bar association (Florida Bar).

Analysts point out that as written, the law makes the transportation of an illegal alien a third degree offense with penalties of up to 5 years in prison. In addition, it would include jail for a person born in the United States who is transporting a parent or relative who is illegal or a lawyer who is taking his client to an immigration court.

(We recommend: Visa for the United States: they would eliminate an interview for some procedures)

In addition, with the argument that the illegals have become an onerous cost for the state, which ends up subsidizing educational and health expenses for people who violated the laws and that also narrows the labor market, Governor DeSantis promotes other legislation that would prevent illegals, among them the so-called dreamers or young people who arrived in the country irregularly as young people, can access the reduced rates offered by universities to state residents.



These prerogatives have been legal in Florida for almost 10 years after another Republican governor (now Senator Rick Scott) authorized it.

Stay on TIME and read:

Pack your bags: the countries that do not request visas from Colombians in 2023

Where to travel in 2023? These are the destinations that Tripadvisor recommends

Do you want to travel to Japan? These are the requirements to do it

Fernando Umana Mejia

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL