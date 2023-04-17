In the midst of the peace agreements in China, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) aroused disaffections due to his speeches. Among them Portuguese parliamentarians. Lula recently said during a visit to the United Arab Emirates that the European Union (which includes Portugal) and the United States are prolonging the war in Ukraine. Even so, the Brazilian representative should continue to visit Portugal on the 25th of April, which marks the 49th anniversary of the Carnation Revolution – the date on which the country overthrew the dictatorial regime of the salazars and opened the doors to the democratic regime, also known as Freedom Day.

+ Lula says that the war in Ukraine was the decision of two countries and proposes the creation of a “G20 of peace”

+ Lula defends that countries stop sending weapons to Ukraine to avoid prolonging the war

O leader of the Liberal Initiative party, Rui Rocha, defended that the Assembly of the Republic “cannot receive an ally of Putin like Lula on the 25th of April”. The Portuguese government defends Ukraine in the dispute.

“The RA [Assembleia da República] who invited Zelensky to speak on April 21, 2022 cannot receive a Putin ally like Lula on April 25. And the President of the Republic who awarded the Order of Freedom to Zelensky cannot be comfortable with the presence of an ally of Putin like Lula in the AR on the 25th of April”, wrote the politician.

In an interview for CNN PortugalJoão Gomes Cravinho, Minister of Foreign Affairs, stated that there is ‘no embarrassment’ in the Brazilian’s visit, even though he has heterogeneous political positions. However, Portuguese politicians, for example, did not welcome the president’s speech about the support of the European Union, which includes the Portuguese country, as the culprit for the war between Russia and Ukraine.

What was decided, therefore, was that the formal session in the Portuguese parliament – ​​where the Carnation Revolution is honored – will be divided: one to welcome Lula, and the other especially for the commemoration of the date.