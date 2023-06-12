The scarcity of stops for the Murcia Tramway is a continuous claim. Citizens have been requesting since it began to operate that its routes be expanded both through different neighborhoods and through points as busy as La Arrixaca, in El Palmar. At present, the wagons circulate only on one line and one shuttle. A service that has been expected to be extended for years to the Carmen station, but it seems a reality that will take time to arrive.

To alleviate this situation, a Twitter user, Dani M., devised a map with five lines full of stops throughout the city and its surroundings. La Fama, El Infante, Ronda Sur or the Malecón are some of the new areas of Murcia to which the transport would arrive. Not content with these new connections, the young man projects a line that would reach Alcantarilla, the Hero factory and the Polígono Oeste at three different points. The orchard area should also make room for the wagons, since they would pass through places like Puebla de Soto, Nonduermas, Javalí Viejo or La Ñora.

General view of the map of the new tram.



Daniel M.







Visiting the Castle of Monteagudo taking the tram would be another of the most ambitious issues of the project. To do this, you would have to take the brown line, which would connect El Carmen with Murcia Río and would pass in front of the Reina Sofía hospital and Parque de Levante to reach the other side of the city. In the same way, the inhabitants of Torreagüera could reach the center through a line that would trace a route passing through Beniaján, San José, Los Dolores and would enter the capital through the Plaza Embajadores.

The young man outlined this network through Metromapmaker “as an illusion.” A sketch that for Dani is “very improvable” but that symbolizes “a tram network in good condition”. An initiative that, as soon as it was published by the well-known Murcia Notifications Twitter account, received a barrage of comments. “You have to add districts, but as a first idea it is flat,” said @anageller: 148. A question that other users such as @evamarcelino_ also pointed out, who questions why “it goes through Casillas and not Puente Tocinos.” The same happens with towns close to the municipality: “Leaving Molina out is unfeasible,” Anto López confessed.

I do not know the source of this information and, based on the data that has been published from the mobility studies carried out to date, the distribution of lines is not consistent as it is a solution that involves a greater number of transfers than other possible combinations. — Severiano Arias Glez (@sariasgo) June 12, 2023

However, the publication generated expectations for the future among those who would benefit, since according to Eva Martínez, “it would solve many problems.” However, while this is only a dream and not an imminent reality, another user of the social network contributed her optimistic point of view: «The grace of Murcia is that you appreciate its charm when you walk through its streets. You don’t need more.”