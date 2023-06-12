Summer is back and the gesture of donating blood becomes even more important: it is necessary, in fact, to prevent blood reserves from being reduced at this particular time of the year when many leave the city for vacation spots and change their habits daily. To promote and raise awareness of donation, the Campus Bio-Medico University Hospital Foundation adheres to the campaign “Give blood, give plasma, share life, share often” promoted by the World Health Organization on the occasion of World Blood Donor Day which is celebrated on June 14th. It will be possible to get information and donate, even without a reservation, in the Transfusion Center in via Álvaro del Portillo 200.

In addition to being a gesture of generosity – reads a note – the donation is also a precious opportunity to keep one’s health under control. Before the donation, in fact, each donor receives a thorough medical examination, the blood taken is subjected to laboratory tests (blood count, cholesterol, leukocyte formula, etc.) and the results are subsequently sent by post to the donor, accompanied by a doctor’s comment responsible.

“It is an important opportunity to contribute to the health of others – explains Michele Vacca, director of the Transfusion Medicine and Cellular Therapies Unit – by making available to the community a necessary asset which is sadly lacking today. Blood is an irreplaceable resource in treatment therapeutic of various diseases, just think of thalassemia, immunodeficiencies but also oncological and haematological diseases.Summer, then, is one of the moments of the year in which donations decrease the most, making it more difficult to obtain the various blood components , such as platelets, useful in the presence of bleeding and in onco-haematological therapies and plasma, necessary for the production of plasma-derived drugs, including immunoglobins”.

According to data from the National Blood Center, the donation rate stands at 1.6%: that is to say that each donor performs this gesture on average less than twice a year when the male population could do it up to 4 times a year , while women no more than two.

Precisely to facilitate periodic and regular donations, the Campus Bio-Medico University Hospital Foundation offers the possibility of going to its Transfusion Center every day, from Monday to Saturday, from 8 to 11.30. Reservation is recommended. The Foundation – concludes the note – has also introduced Patient Blood Management (Bpm), a program aimed at reducing the number of transfusions through the management of anemia, the reduction of losses and the optimization of blood reserves.