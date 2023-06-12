Monday, June 12, 2023, 2:18 p.m.



Two people were injured this Monday after a car and a van collided on the N-301A national highway, within the municipality of Ulea.

The accident took place around 12:31 p.m., at which time the emergency service began to receive several calls from eyewitnesses. Informants mentioned that the van had overturned and that there were injuries and possibly trapped inside the vehicle. Faced with this situation, 112 mobilized several Civil Guard patrols, firefighters from the CEIS and ambulances with health personnel from 061.

Fortunately, the firefighters did not have to rescue anyone trapped, but they did take it upon themselves to secure the scene of the accident. In addition, they neutralized a spill of paint and solvent that the van was carrying, thus avoiding any additional danger. The also actively collaborated in caring for the wounded, two men aged 22 and 41.

Health professionals from 061 stabilized the injured at the scene of the accident. Once their condition was confirmed, they were transferred by non-assistance ambulance to the Morales Meseguer hospital in Murcia.