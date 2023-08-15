On the 17th, Princess Leonor will become “the Bourbon cadet lady” when she enters the General Military Academy (AGM) of Zaragoza, where will attend the first of three years of military training as one more soldier, which will mean sharing a cabin with other students, starting the day at 6:30 a.m. or having few permits.

These are some of the rules that, once you join the ranks of the Army, will govern the day to day of the will be the future supreme command of the Armed Forces when I get to the throne.

Leonor de Borbón, who turns 18 next October 31, has a “tough and demanding” training ahead of her, as stated in the AGM welcome, although in her case, He will only be in the General for one year, instead of the usual five to be a lieutenant, and then he will continue two other courses at the Navy and Air academies.

In uniform at all times

The princess will set foot in the academy for the first time in civilian clothing, “avoiding tracksuits, shorts and beach shoes”, and without too much luggage, since immediately you will be given the military clothing that you will wear while in the centeras established in the catalog of reception standards.

He will have several outfits: the gray suit to attend class; the daily one, khaki; the gala one; the camouflage for maneuvers and sportswear, although she can use her own shoes to exercise as long as they are “of discreet shape and colors.”

As in the boarding school where she studied high school in Wales (United Kingdom), the heir to the throne She will share a cabin with other girls.



The dormitories are for two, four or twelve beds, without Defensa having specified which one Leonor de Borbón will be in, and they have a bathroom, study table and a closet for clothes.

The rules places special emphasis on physical appearance and in the need to “always apply the ideals of decorum and correctness, even when dressed as a civilian.”

Discretion in the hairstyle and little makeup

The cadet ladies with long hair, as in the case of the princess, they must wear it collected with a bow in the formations and in moments of special relevance, while in sports activities it is authorized to comb it in a ponytail or braidas long as its length does not exceed the height of the armpit.

Headbands are not allowed, but hairnets, rubber bands or hairpins of a similar color to the hair are allowed, and the earrings must be one in each ear, the same, without pendants and without protruding from the lobe.

The princess will be able to make up with natural colors that do not contrast excessively with the skin itself, while the eye shadows or lipstick will be pale colors, and the nail polish, transparent.

Necklaces, dangling bracelets and accessories are prohibited, except for a watch or glasses, and tattoos are allowed if not seen in uniform and if they are not discriminatory.

You can go out on weekends but if you do not have activities or maneuvers

As it is a boarding school, the eldest daughter of the kings will sleep in the academy from Monday to Thursday.

Departures are allowed in the afternoonsalthough in the case of new students, it is emphasized that studying is compulsory, and they will have free weekends as long as they do not have activities or maneuvers.

One Thursday a month plays evening instruction, although a session at night is also possible to tan young soldiers.

Outside of class, students can receive tutorials, go to the library, the chapel or the cadet casino, a cafeteria with tables and seats to spend some leisure time.

The schedules

The reveille is at 6:30 a.m. and after the list of ordinances and the arrangement of cameras, the princess will have breakfast with her companions in the dining room.

Classes start at 7:45 a.m. – on Fridays at 8:15 am – and end at 2:20 pm, lunch time in the self-service, again in continuous benches where seats are not assigned.

The reception rules do not specify anything about the use of mobile phones, one of the concerns that kings have always had in relation to their daughters to preserve privacy and prevent personal images from being published.

Regardless of her institutional status, there are two aspects in which the princess will be treated differently from the rest of the soldiers.

The first is that You will have an academic program adapted to your casesince the year he will be in Zaragoza he will complete two courses.

The other differentiating element is that Leonor de Borbón has given up receiving the salary that corresponds to him to first and second year cadets, estimated at 417 euros.

