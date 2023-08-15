This Wednesday the final of the European Super Cupbetween the clubs of Manchester City and Sevilla.
This match will be played on the pitch of Karaiskakis from Greece, and each of the squads will seek to leave everything on the field of play to achieve victory.
On paper, the team led by coach Pep Guardiola looks like the wide favorites to win, although nothing is written in football.
Did City ever win the European Super Cup?
The English team has never managed to lift the European Super Cup, since I had not participated and this will be his first participation in the contest.
Manchester City came to this instance for having won the Champions League against Milan played on June 10. In case of getting the Super Cup, the city dwellers would be getting their fourth title in this 2023, and what better than a championship that they do not have in their showcases.
For its part, the Sevilla team is the current champion of the Europa League played in Budapest, where they beat Juventus Turin 3-2. With this new title, the Spanish club continues to be the top monarch in the competition, reaching 7 titles in all of history, while its closest pursuers have 3 medals.
Undoubtedly, an attractive game and wholesale emotions are expected, where each team will seek from the initial whistle to make a difference at the Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium, in Piraeus, Athens.
