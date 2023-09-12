All those who benefit from the Welfare Pension will see an increase in the economic amount of this social program by 2024.

He Federal Economic Package (PEF) for the year 2024, was announced by the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit (SHCP) in the Chamber of Deputies. In this document it was established that the resources allocated to the Pension for Wellbeing, which benefits older adults, will have an increase.

We must not forget that the Welfare Pension 2023 It is an important economic support for millions of adults over 65 years of age incorporated into the program throughout the country.

How much will the increase be?

Said Economic Package adds up to 9 billion pesos, which includes an allocation of more than $727,000 million for social programs which includes the Welfare Pension. These are distributed with an increase in the budget of each of them.

In the case of a Pension for Older Adults, an amount of $465,048 million pesos for the Pension program for Seniors. On the other hand, the Pension for People with Disabilities will be allocated $27,860 million pesos for the year 2024.

It is worth mentioning that the IMSS Bienestar will also receive a budget of $129,000 million pesos for 2024. In addition, the budget assigned to the Health sector will be $962,000 million pesos, that is, an increase of 5.8% compared to 2023.

The Welfare Pension for Older Adults 2023 is a federal government program that provides financial support to people over 68 years of age, or 65 years of age if they live in indigenous communities. The requirements and documents to register are:

Valid voter ID card

Updated birth certificate

curp

Proof of address no older than three months

Provide a contact telephone number to follow up on your request.

The amount of the universal pension will have a gradual increase starting in July 2023, until the current amount can be doubled in 2024, the year in which beneficiaries will receive around six thousand pesos.

