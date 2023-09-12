‘Bailando 2023’ is getting ready for a new special day this Monday, September 11, a day when the Peruvian Milett Figueroa will make her debut on the dance floor together with her dance partner Martín Salwe and will try to get the best score against her rivals Famous. The program led by Marcelo Tinelli marks the return of the host to Argentine television and the public is waiting for the news. Find out all the details here.

Milett Figueroa is ready to be part of ‘Bailando 2023’. Photo: Composition LR / Instagram Bailando 2023.

YOU CAN SEE: Juliana Castro and Rodrigo Avellaneda received the highest score of the night

What time does ‘Bailando 2023’ start?

‘Bailando 2023’ is Marcelo Tinelli’s new program that aims to position itself as one of the favorites on Peruvian television. The dance reality show can be seen from Monday to Friday starting at 10:00 pm (Argentina time). Meanwhile, from Peru, the program can be tuned in from 8:00 p.m.

Argentina: 10.00 pm

10.00 pm Peru: 8.00 pm

8.00 pm Chili: 10.00 pm

10.00 pm Uruguay: 10.00 pm

10.00 pm Paraguay: 9.00 pm

9.00 pm Bolivia: 9.00 pm

9.00 pm Ecuador: 8.00 pm

8.00 pm Colombia : 8.00 pm

: 8.00 pm Venezuela: 9.00 pm

9.00 pm Mexico: 7.00 pm

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Bailando 2023’ LIVE with Milett Figueroa: who had the lowest scores of the night?

Where to watch the program ‘Bailando 2023’?

‘Dancing 2023’ It can be seen LIVE through the América TV signal, a channel that is part of Argentine television. However, to the joy of fans in Peru, the program will also be broadcast on the Willax TV channel, where you can enjoy the debut of the national model Milett Figueroa.

Know the different channels to be able to watch the Willax TV signal:

Open signal: 1.1

1.1 Claro TV: 512

512 Movistar TV: 716

716 Best Cable: 18

18 DirectTV: 1191

How to watch América TV LIVE?

The official transmission of América TV in Argentina can be done through the channel’s official website, however, for citizens of Peru it can be viewed through the Willax TV signal.

Who is Milett Figueroa’s partner?

Martín Salwe is Millet Figueroa’s dance partner. The Argentine works as a reporter for the América Televisión program ‘Intrusos’.

#Bailando #LIVE #Guido #Zaffora #Julia #Pérez #obtained #highest #score #night