Sandra Barneda broke into the boys’ village The island of temptations with a mission. The presenter proposed that the participants choose one of their classmates to lived his bonfire of confrontation after the first viewing of images.

Everyone agreed. “Fran is the one who needs to see Ana“Almost everyone agreed. It was, on the other hand, Eros who pointed out Joel. But Fran’s name was in the majority. “You will be able to see Ana in a few hours,” Sandra confirmed.

The girl received the news without knowing that she would go to a confrontation bonfire. “I don’t know if he’s gone very far. or if he has seen something that has bothered him,” the young woman at the bonfire doubted. When her boyfriend arrived, she calmed down and welcomed him with kisses.

“I don’t feel like I have any temptation here, and I think it is impossible to have another temptation“Fran told his girlfriend. “The same thing happens to me,” she confessed between laughs. “I love you a lot, I’m very happy,” the girl said.

Fran made an emotional speech about Ana: “I’m not afraid to enjoy myself, I want to be proud of myself and do things right because I’m in lovethat’s why I don’t play sometimes. “It’s the first time I think more about the other person’s good than my own.”

After the short and romantic bonfire, they both decided to leave the reality show together. “I was counting the days to go and be with him,” Ana said. “Being in love with you is the most beautiful feeling in the world“, contributed the young man.