European Championships, Italy eliminated. The responsibilities of President Gravina, who however remains on his golden throne

There Italian National Team of football is out from the European in Germany playing very low level football, clearly defeated by Swiss in the round of 16 and unable to produce play. Coach Luciano ended up in the dock Spallettitoo many changes in the formation and poor team identity. The Azzurri have made a fool of themselves at a world level, but despite this the president of the FIGC Gabriele Gravina – reports Il Fatto Quotidiano – has decided that we will continue with the former Napoli coach. But in addition to Spalletti, it is now the same one who ends up in the crosshairs of criticism Gravinaconsidered one of the main culprits of Italy’s failure.

While the national team went to pieces, the Bank account of the number one of the FIGC is instead leavened. Gravina, in 2021, – according to what Il Fatto has learned – called a Federal Council – it was April 26 – in which he inserted the note in the agenda: “Determining compensation for federal positions“; and with great ease the salary went up of Federal President from 36 thousand to 240 thousand euros, increasing it that is of seven times. Reason: the salary increase was recognized “for the activity and responsibility” of leading the Club Italythat is, the body that “brings together the national teams” and that “is chaired by the federal president who dictates the guidelines of the activities, approves the technical programs, defines the organizational chart”. Now only the ruins of that Club Italia remain, but despite the fact that Italy has not been able to not even qualified for the World Cup and left the Europeans in an indecorous way, Gravina has no intention of taking any step back.