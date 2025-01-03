The match between Real Madrid and Valencia ended in the worst possible way for Vinícius: seeing a straight red card. In the 80th minute of the match, Soto Grado decided to send off the Real Madrid forward after responding to a gesture from the Macedonian goalkeeper Stole Dimitrievski with a blow to the neck which the referee interpreted as aggression.

Vinícius, who was returning to Mestalla and heard chants of “Vinícius beach ball”, He had played a game with numerous protests to the referee.

In the first act he asked for an unsigned penalty, on several occasions he demanded a card from Valencia players for fouls and ended up being sent off at 79 minutes.

After missing a scoring chance when Real Madrid was losing 1-0, when Dimitri Foulquier went ahead in a defensive action to save Valencia, ‘Vini’ fell to the grass and was reprimanded by the rival goalkeeper, who He touched her back to get her to get up. The forward got up angrily and hit Dimitrievski’s neck, who dropped down.

César Soto Grado punished the two players with yellow cards in the first instance, but after being warned by the VAR He ended up showing Vinícius the red card the day he returned after serving a suspension in Vallecas due to an accumulation of cards.