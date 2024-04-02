The Liga MX He is in the final stretch of his regular role, there are only 4 dates left and we already know the first eliminated from the Closing 2024Its about Club Puebla who with their defeat against the Tigres and the combinations of this Matchday 13 their mathematical elimination from the championship was consummated.

Puebla lost its Matchday 13 match against Tigres, a situation that has condemned them to stay in last position for another week with only 5 points, this after 1 victory, 2 draws and 10 losses. Surprisingly La Franja has worse numbers than Tijuana, the only team that has not won in the Clausura 2024.

Added to its defeat, Puebla completed its elimination, thanks to the results of teams like Pumas, Chivas and León, who added units and have put the classification line at a point where the Camoteros will not be able to reach even if they win all the games.

Puebla is the first eliminated from Clausura 2024 | Photo: Jam Media

Chivas currently has 10th place, the Liga MX limit for the Play-In, this with 19 points, an unattainable amount for the Strip. Puebla can only hope to add 17 points, as long as it wins its last 4 remaining games of the season.

For now it is the only team that will no longer fight for a place in the final phasehe will be able to reach a better position but without having the possibility of fighting for the title.

The remaining games Puebla They are on date 14 against Chivas, they will host Cruz Azul on date 15, then they go to Tijuana and will close the season at home against América.