Friedreich’s ataxia is a rare disease, hereditary and neurodegenerative which affects mobility, coordination and other body systems. Until recently, patients had no specific therapeutic options beyond physiotherapy and symptomatic treatments. However, the arrival of Skyclarys has meant a turning point. In this interview, the neurologist Paula Pérez Torre, Friedreich Ataxia specialist At the Ramón y Cajal hospital in Madrid, he explains what this pathology, its symptoms, the difficulties in the diagnosis and the latest lines of research that seek to stop their progression.

“It is a multisystemic disease”

For those who are not familiar, what is Friedreich’s ataxia?Friedreich’s ataxia is the most frequent hereditary ataxia and is considered a neurodegenerative disease. It is produced by a frataxin deficit, an essential protein for the proper functioning of cells. It affects the nervous system and causes coordination problems, which translates into difficulties in walking, taking objects or speaking. In more advanced phases, it can cause loss of muscle strength or swallowing problems. Also, being a multisystemic affectation that can cause other complications such as heart disease, diabetes or orthopedic alterations, such as scoliosis. o Foot in addition, not only affects the nervous system, but it is a multisystemic disease.

How many cases are there in Spain?We have no exact figures because the records of patients with rare diseases are usually limited. It is estimated that the prevalence is around 2 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. In Spain, it seems to be somewhat more frequent in the northern zone, but the exact numbers are still clear.

When do the first symptoms appear?The most common is to begin in adolescence, between 12 and 13 years. However, there are earlier and other late forms, even with the start at 40 or 50 years. The disease progresses over time, increasingly affecting coordination and mobility, to the point that many patients end up needing a wheelchair.

Are there factors that can accelerate the progression of the disease?Today, we still do not know many things. We know that physical exercise and therapies aimed at strengthening the muscles and improving coordination help the evolution to be slower and patients maintain their mobility for longer. Instead, sedentary lifestyle and inadequate diet can accelerate deterioration. More and more importance is given to food in all neurological diseases.

Has there been advances in the early detection of Friedreich’s ataxia?Yes, partly because pediatricians are increasingly aware. When a child begins to show signs of ataxia, the first analysis that is performed is usually to rule out Friedreich’s ataxia. In adults it is more complicated, since the symptoms can be atypical and the diagnosis can be delayed several years.

Paula Pérez Torre, neurologist specializing in ataxias Ceded

What role does the number of genetic repetitions play in the age of appearance of the disease?The disease is caused by the anomalous repetition of a DNA sequence. The more repetitions there are, before the symptoms appear. When the number is low, the disease can manifest later and evolve more slowly. We have seen cases with late start, even after 40 years, with a less aggressive progression than in young patients.

Let’s talk about the Skyclarys drug. How does it work?Skyclarys (omaveloxolone) acts by activating a key mitochondrial protein, the NRF2 factor, which is diminished in patients with Friedreich ataxia. This helps improve the function of mitochondria, which are the energy power plants, reducing cell damage and inflammation. Consequently, cells protect and work better.





Before the arrival of Skyclarys, what options did patients have?Antioxidant treatments such as IDEBENONA or Vitamin E have been used, which sought to improve mitochondrial function, but its effectiveness has been limited. Symptomatic therapies, such as physiotherapy or occupational therapy, have also been used to improve mobility and quality of life.

What impact does access to this drug in the quality of life of patients have?Skyclarys is the first treatment approved specifically for Friedreich’s ataxia, which marks a before and after. It is not a cure, but studies have shown that it can slow down the progression of the disease. There are also indications that the coordination of the upper extremities, the swallowing and even the march could improve.

In Spain, can patients access Skyclarys?Currently, the drug is not available in a general way. It has only been authorized in some very specific cases under the figure of “compassionate use.” Its financing at the national level has not yet been approved, which limits its access.

“Gene therapy is especially promising”

What lines of research are currently for Friedreich’s ataxia?There are several strategies underway. Some seek to improve mitochondrial function, others increase the production of frataxin and others work in gene therapy, which could correct the genetic mutation responsible for the disease. Gene therapy is especially promising, since it has the potential to stop progression and even reverse some symptoms. In the coming years, we expect significant advances in this field.

To conclude, what message would you give to patients and their families?We must be optimistic. The research advances and there are more and more clinical trials. Although gene therapy is still in an experimental phase, there are reasons for hope. Meanwhile, patients should focus on staying active, follow a balanced diet and receive adequate medical follow -up. Caring for muscles and coordination can make a difference in the evolution of the disease.