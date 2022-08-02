Julio ‘Coyote’ Rivera He returns to monopolize the headlines in the show business and it is that he has become the protagonist of the new ampay of Magaly Medina. On Monday, August 1, before the public’s expectation, the driver reappeared on her program and broadcast the images in which the Paolo Guerrero’s brother dances and kisses a woman who is not his wife in a Miraflores karaoke.

“It was a karaoke, very cool. It must be suitable for cheats”, commented sarcastically the ‘Urraca’, who also stressed “As far as we knew, he had an almost perfect marriage, a very united family”.

The diffusion of the images presented in “Magaly TV, the firm” caused an uproar in the Peruvian show business, especially after the two ampays in which the ‘Chorri’ Palacios was captured.

As is known, “Coyote” Rivera is still married to Lorena Cárdenas Catasus, who has not yet ruled on this recent controversy.

What did ‘Coyote’ Rivera say after his ampay?

In telephone communication with the entertainment program “Amor y fuego”, the ‘Coyote’ Rivera came out to defend himself. The former soccer player mentioned that he only went out to have fun with some of his friends.

“I have gone to a karaoke, I really cannot drink (because) I have an oncological process. I went out because I like to sing, with two friends, it’s true, “she said.

Wife of ‘Coyote’ Rivera confirms separation

With a fairly calm face, Lorena Cárdenas revealed live that her marriage to Julio “Coyote” Rivera ended at the beginning of 2022. In addition, she assured that she has a cordial relationship with the former soccer player for the good of her children.

“Julio and I have separated at the beginning of the year, but we have a good relationship, for the peace of mind of our daughters. I think we can solve our problems at home. We work together. I love his family very much and vice versa. I think you have to respect it for the good of minors,” Cardenas said for “On everyone’s lips.”