Russian Foreign Ministry called Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan a clear provocation of China by the United States

Russia perceives the official visit of the Speaker of the House of Representatives of the US Congress Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan as a clear provocation of China by the United States. It is reported on the site MFA.

“We are considering it [Пелоси] the visit as a clear provocation in the spirit of the US aggressive line of comprehensive containment of the PRC,” the statement said.

The ministry also announced Russia’s unchanged position regarding Taiwan as an integral part of China and called for “recognizing a new geopolitical reality in which there is no longer room for American hegemony.”

Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan

Nancy Pelosi’s plane landed in Taiwan on Tuesday, August 2, around 17:42 Moscow time.

An American special flight believed to be Pelosi landed at Sunshan Airport in Taipei.

Prior to this, according to air radar data, the aircraft flew over the islands of Borneo and Sulawesi, then turned north and, rounding the Philippines, headed for Taiwan.

The speaker of the US House of Representatives herself called her visit to Taiwan not contrary to Washington’s policy towards the island.

Our visit is one of several visits by congressional delegations to Taiwan and is in no way inconsistent with long-standing US policy under the Taiwan Relations Act of 1979, the US-China joint communiqué, and six documents [соответствующими] assurances See also Fernández proposes to Putin that Argentina be Russia's "gateway" to Latin America Nancy Pelosi Speaker of the United States House of Representatives

At the same time, the politician noted that the United States continues to oppose unilateral attempts to “change the status quo” on the issue of Taiwan. According to her, Washington cannot stand aside when the PRC “threatens Taiwan and democracy in principle.”

Chinese reaction

The Chinese Foreign Ministry strongly condemned Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan. The ministry noted that the arrival of the politician to Taiwan violates the principle of one China, as well as the provisions enshrined in the Sino-American communiqués.

The Chinese authorities called on the United States to stop interfering in the country’s internal affairs. The PRC also accused the American side of violating the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country. The Foreign Ministry added that with the help of Taiwan, the United States wants to contain China, but this is “playing with fire.”

Chinese Ambassador to Washington Qin Gang said China’s response to US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan will be powerful and strong. The diplomat stressed that the politician’s visit would lead to an escalation of tension in the Taiwan Strait and in relations between Beijing and Washington.

According to him, Beijing “will do everything possible to protect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country, and has every right to do so.”

Also, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said that the Chinese authorities will deprive the separatists and their accomplices of the slightest chance of Taiwan independence.

We strongly oppose separatism and independence of Taiwan, as well as the interference of outside forces, and we will never leave room for action for forces advocating Taiwan independence. Hua Chunying Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China

According to Chunying, the will of the citizens of China, whose population exceeds 1.4 billion people, is unshakable in protecting the state sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country.

Later, the Chinese Army’s Eastern Command announced that missile test launches would take place as part of the PLA fleet’s military maneuvers, which will take place from August 2 to 6 in response to Speaker Pelosi’s visit.

US opinion

White House National Security Council (NSC) Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said US President Joe Biden respects the House Speaker’s decision to visit Taiwan.

See also Stock Exchange, the winds of war in Ukraine are still shaking the markets. Spread to 160 The President generally does not comment on the travel of members of Congress. As I stated, he respects her decision to go, and he believes that this is fully in line with US policy, which has been in place for decades and has bipartisan support. John Kirby Strategic Communications Coordinator at the White House National Security Council

Kirby also said that Washington will continue to support Taiwan. He added that the US intends to operate freely in the Western Pacific.

We will continue to support Taiwan, defend a free and open Indo-Pacific, and strive to maintain communications with Beijing. John Kirby Strategic Communications Coordinator at the White House National Security Council

Earlier, Kirby urged China not to escalate the conflict over Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan. China has no legitimate reason to react sharply to Pelosi’s arrival in Taipei, the official said. “She has every right to come and her trip is absolutely in line with our policy,” Kirby said.

According to him, Beijing cannot “use this visit as an excuse for any action that will lead to an escalation of tension.”